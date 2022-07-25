Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,497,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117,403.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 727,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $741.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

