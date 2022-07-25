Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FOX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.