Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Full House Resorts worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 12,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Full House Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.