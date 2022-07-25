General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in General Mills by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

