Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

