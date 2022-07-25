Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

