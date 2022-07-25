Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

GH stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

