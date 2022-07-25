Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,670 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

