Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $111,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in JFrog by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in JFrog by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in JFrog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

JFrog Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FROG opened at $22.58 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

