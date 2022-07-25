Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average of $315.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

