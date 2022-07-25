Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.04. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

