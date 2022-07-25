Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 905 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Splunk Stock Down 1.9 %

SPLK stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

