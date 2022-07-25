Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.85.

Shares of BXP opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

