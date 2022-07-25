Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

