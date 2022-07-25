HNP Capital LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 259,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 76.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.8% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average of $315.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

