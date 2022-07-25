Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $208.73 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average of $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

