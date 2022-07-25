IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

