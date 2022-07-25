IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $710.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $852.35. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

