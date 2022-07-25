Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

