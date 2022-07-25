Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $203.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.