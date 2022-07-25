Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

