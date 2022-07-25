iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

