iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $390.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.74. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

