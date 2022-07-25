Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

