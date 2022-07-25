Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

