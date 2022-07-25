JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

