Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

