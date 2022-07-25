Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

