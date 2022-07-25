JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
