JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 285,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

