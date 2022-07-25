Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

