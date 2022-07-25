KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

