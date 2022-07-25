KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 242,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 127,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

