Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.27 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

