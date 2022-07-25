Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Li-Cycle worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LICY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of LICY stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

