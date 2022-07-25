LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $192.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.97 and a one year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

