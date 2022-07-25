Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

