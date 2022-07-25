Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

