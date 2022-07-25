LVW Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

