Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.90 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

