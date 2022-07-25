ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

