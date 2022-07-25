Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $326.21 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.