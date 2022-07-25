Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

