Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

