MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

