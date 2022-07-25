Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $346.52.

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

