MKM Partners Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $279.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $334.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

Boston Beer Trading Up 6.2 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.79.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

