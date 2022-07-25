MKM Partners Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

