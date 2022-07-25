MKM Partners Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34.
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
