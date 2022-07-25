Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

