Morgan Stanley Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $104.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

